Motel 6
Economy hotels
Founded
1962
Franchising Since
1996 (22 Years)
Corporate Address
4001 International Pkwy.
Carrollton, TX 75007
CEO
Rob Palleschi
Parent Company
G6 Hospitality
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,617,700 - $3,868,600
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3.5%
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 for training
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
Annual convention
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20