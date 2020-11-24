2017
2017 (3 Years)
5850 Fayetteville Rd., #202
Durham, NC 27713
Tony Hopp, CEO
$61,510 - $129,680
$50,000
$39,000 - $39,000
7%
3%
Mowbot has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
10% off franchise fee (up to $10,000)
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
40 hours