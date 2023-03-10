Weed Man

Weed Man

Lawn care
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#185 Ranked #171 last year
Initial investment
$69K - $87K
Units as of 2022
332 3% over 3 years
With a variety of services, Weed Man is an established vendor for all professional lawn care needs. Founded in 1970, Weed Man started their journey in Canada and expanded to the United States in 1996. 

With over 250 franchises servicing more than half a million customers in North America, your Weed Man franchise may be the next successful one for the brand. Weed Man franchises may be opened in the United States, Canada, or Europe.

Weed Man headquarters is located in Orono, Ontario, Canada. 

Why You May Want to Start a Weed Man Franchise

Weed Man is looking for a franchisee dedicated to outstanding service, quality, and integrity. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Weed Man franchise may be easier than ever.

Franchisees may be offered the opportunity to start independent locations or convert their existing lawn care company into a Weed Man franchise.

Weed Man has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 many times in the past several decades. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of cost and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Weed Man Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Weed Man franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Weed Man team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should also prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Weed man has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help you cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, and inventory if you qualify. 

How To Open a Weed Man Franchise

As you decide if you want to open a Weed Man franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Weed Man franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Weed Man may offer exclusive territories for each franchisee, ensuring that a different Weed Man franchise will not be opened in a certain vicinity.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Weed Man franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Weed Man franchise.

Company Overview

About Weed Man

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Lawn & Tree Care
Founded
1970
Parent Company
TH Canada Inc.
Leadership
Jennifer Lemcke, CEO
Corporate Address
9 Cobbledick St., #C
Orono, ON L0B 1M0
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
1976 (47 years)
# of employees at HQ
13
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
332 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Weed Man franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000 - $33,750
Initial Investment
$69,490 - $86,550
Net Worth Requirement
$60,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$6.8K-$13.6K/vehicle/yr.
Ad Royalty Fee
20% of royalty fee
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Weed Man has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
12 hours
Classroom Training
58 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-6
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Weed Man landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Weed Man ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #185 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Globe

Ranked #169 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #21 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #40 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
