Nashville Hot Chicken

Fried chicken sandwiches, fries
Units as of 2020
2 Yearly data not available
%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$125K - $243K

Company Overview

About Nashville Hot Chicken

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2018
Leadership
Tigran Melkonyan, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
10750 Glenoaks Blvd., #3
Pacoima, CA 91331
Corporate Address: Nashville Hot Chicken

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nashville Hot Chicken franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$125,150 - $242,500
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nashville Hot Chicken has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
38 hours
Classroom Training
6 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Nashville Hot Chicken landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

