Nekter Juice Bar Inc.
Juices, smoothies, acai bowls, non-dairy ice cream
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
1844 Carnegie Ave.
Santa Ana, CA 92705
CEO
Steve Schulze
Initial Investment ⓘ
$211,500 - $462,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Nekter Juice Bar Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours