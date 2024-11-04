Smoothie King, the world's largest smoothie brand, is venturing into new territory with the launch of its "GLP-1 Support Menu," designed for individuals using GLP-1 agonists in their weight loss or management programs. As these medications gain popularity for weight management, this menu aims to support users with nutritious, protein-rich smoothies tailored to fit their unique dietary needs.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

The GLP-1 Support Menu includes a lineup of high-protein, high-fiber smoothies without added sugars. Items include the Gladiator GLP-1, which offers up to 61 grams of protein, and the Power Meal Slim GLP-1, which provides up to 10 grams of fiber. These smoothies are available in chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors.

Smoothie King developed the menu in partnership with Molly Kimball, a registered dietitian who leads Ochsner Eat Fit. Kimball explained her thought process in designing the menu in a statement to Entrepreneur:

"It was important to offer blends with a thoughtful balance of nutrient-dense, high-protein, fiber-rich foods to support satiety and muscle mass," she says. "We were also mindful of sugar — each smoothie on the menu contains zero grams of added sugar."

Related: The Critical First 100 Days of Onboarding — What You're Likely Overlooking That Could Make or Break Your New Hire

The timing of this menu launch aligns with the increasing focus on personalized wellness and nutrition, especially for those incorporating medications into their health journey. According to a recent survey by health care policy research firm KFF, 12% of Americans have used a GLP-1 medication at some point, while 6% claim to be currently using one.

Related: See The Entrepreneur 2024 Top Franchise Supplier List

According to the same survey, most adults who have taken GLP-1 drugs say they took them to treat a chronic condition, including diabetes or heart disease (62%), while about four in 10 say they took GLP-1s primarily to lose weight.

The hormone GLP-1, or glucagon-like peptide-1, is crucial in blood sugar regulation and appetite control. In medical treatments, GLP-1 receptor agonists (such as medications like Ozempic or Wegovy) mimic the effects of this hormone to help manage blood sugar levels, reduce appetite and promote weight loss. These medications are increasingly popular for individuals with Type 2 diabetes and those seeking medical assistance with weight loss.

Related: Learn the Secrets of Running 20+ Businesses as a Side Hustle — Finding and Nurturing Your 'STIC People'

Founded in 1973, Smoothie King is the world's largest smoothie brand, with nearly 1,300 locations across the U.S., South Korea and the Caribbean. Smoothie King ranked #15 — up two spaces from the previous ranking — on the 2024 Franchise 500.

Related: Taking Control of Your Life Through Franchising (Webinar)