NiteLites Outdoor Lighting
Landscape and architectural lighting
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
6107 Market Ave.
Franklin, OH 45005
CEO
Thomas Frederick
Initial Investment ⓘ
$65,585 - $102,205
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,995 - $19,995
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$750-$3K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
NiteLites Outdoor Lighting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
varies
Additional Training:
At corporate training center in Myrtle Beach
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2