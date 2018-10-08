NrGize Lifestyle Cafe
Smoothies, meal-replacement shakes, protein bars
Founded
2006
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9311 E. Via De Ventura
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
CEO
Stanley Ma
Parent Company
Kahala Franchising LLC
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$57,910 - $341,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
0.5%
NrGize Lifestyle Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
16 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At certified training location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5