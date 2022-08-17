NZone Sports
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$41K - $58K
Units as of 2021
41 18% over 3 years
Company Overview

NZone franchisees organize youth sports leagues and offer sports camps at daycare centers and elementary schools. The sports played and taught, which vary by location, include flag football, soccer, basketball, t-ball, cheerleading and golf.

About NZone Sports

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2010
Leadership
Tony Westbrock, President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
41 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter
Corporate Address
8402 Laurel Fair Cir.
Tampa, FL 33610

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a NZone Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$28,750 - $39,750
Initial Investment
$41,100 - $58,450
Cash Requirement
$20,000 - $45,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
NZone Sports offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
NZone Sports has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Ongoing
Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where NZone Sports landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where NZone Sports ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #89 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
