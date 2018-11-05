Orange Cryo Wellness
Cryotherapy
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3012 Butler Pike
Conshohocken, PA 19428
CEO
Robin Gupta
Initial Investment ⓘ
$116,450 - $184,450
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Orange Cryo Wellness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours