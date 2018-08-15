Orion Food Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Orion Food Systems LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment

Orion Food Systems LLC is ranked #212 in the Franchise 500!

Bio Orion Food Systems franchises a variety of quick-service brands that place locations within nontraditional locations such as convenience stores, hospitals, colleges, sports arenas, shopping centers, airports and military bases. Brands include Hot Stuff Pizza, Gourmet Grub, Chopz, and Chix Chicken.

Cost Initial Investment: Low - $59,500 High - $140,000

Units +10.7% +96 UNITS (1 Year) +17.5% +148 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)