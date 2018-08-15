Orion Food Systems LLC
Fast-food systems for nontraditional markets
Founded
1982
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
2930 W. Maple, P.O. Box 85210
Sioux Falls, SD 57118
CEO
Steve Watkins
Initial Investment ⓘ
$59,500 - $140,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Orion Food Systems LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Orion Food Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
45 hours
Classroom Training:
9.5 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
4 - 6
Orion Food Systems LLC is ranked #212 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming