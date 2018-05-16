Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
3650 N.W. 82nd Ave., #201
Doral, FL 33166
CEO
Nick Mendez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$492,735 - $996,485
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$65,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$65,000 - $65,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
$600/mo.
OrthoNow has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
32 hours
Classroom Training:
30.5 hours