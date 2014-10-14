Our Top Global Franchises These international franchises are offering up a world of possibilities.

By Tracy Stapp Herold

While we may think of 7-Eleven, McDonald's, Baskin-Robbins and KFC as "all-American" brands, these companies actually have more franchises outside the U.S. than domestically. That's why you'll find them in the top 10 of our 2014 ranking of global franchises.

Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. and with a minimum of five open international locations were considered for this ranking. To compile the list, we took each qualifying company's 2014 Franchise 500(R) score--based on objective, quantifiable criteria such as system size, growth and financial strength and stability--then adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth.

This ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company, but as a starting point for your research. No matter what part of the world you're in, it pays to do your due diligence before buying a franchise. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing franchisees to find the right fit for you and your region.

View the 2014 Top Global Franchises
Tracy Stapp Herold is the special projects editor at Entrepreneur magazine. She works on franchise and business opportunity stories and listings, including the annual Franchise 500.

