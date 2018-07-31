Our Town America
Direct-mail advertising to new movers
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
13900 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33764
CEO
Michael Plummer Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$63,300 - $86,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$160,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$47,500 - $47,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Our Town America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Additional Training:
At designated location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1