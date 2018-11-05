Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Inc.
Yoga and fitness classes
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
24625 McClure Dr.
Maple Ridge, BC V2W0A2
CEO
Jennifer Hamilton
Initial Investment ⓘ
$245,000 - $390,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2.5%
Oxygen Yoga & Fitness Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
20 hours