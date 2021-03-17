Parlay Cafe

Coworking cafes
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$188K - $444K
Units as of 2021
1
Company Overview

About Parlay Cafe

Industry
Business Services
Related Categories
Coworking Spaces, Coffee, Food: Quick Service
Founded
2019
Parent Company
Parlay Inc.
Leadership
Don Mastrangelo, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
8
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
40764 Winchester Rd., #590
Temecula, CA 92591
Corporate Address: Parlay Cafe

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Parlay Cafe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$187,950 - $444,200
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Parlay Cafe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
22 hours
Classroom Training
50 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
7
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Parlay Cafe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
