Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC
Salon suites
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1084 N. El Camino Real, #B427
Encinitas, CA 92024
CEO
Jason Rivera
Initial Investment ⓘ
$300,425 - $983,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,500 - $45,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$0.26/sq. ft.
Ad Royalty Fee
$0.06/sq. ft.
Phenix Salon Suites Franchising LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours