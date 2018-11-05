Pinch A Penny Pool, Patio & Spa
Pool and spa supplies, products, equipment, and maintenance and repair services
Founded
1974
Franchising Since
1976 (42 Years)
Corporate Address
6385 150th Ave. North
Clearwater, FL 33760
CEO
John Thomas
Initial Investment ⓘ
$289,000 - $413,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$37,500 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-4%
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
70 hours
Classroom Training:
100 hours