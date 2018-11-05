Point Break Poke House
Poke bowls
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
666 N. Federal Hwy.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33304
CEO
Robert Garrett
Initial Investment ⓘ
$199,950 - $392,900
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,900 - $29,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Point Break Poke House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
70 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours