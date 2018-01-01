Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 2032
Honolulu, HI 96805-2032
CEO
Scott Cooney
Parent Company
Sustainable Enterprises Media Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$30,350 - $75,700
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$8,950 - $8,950
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee (not available in all states)
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1