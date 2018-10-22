Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
4801 Spring Valley Rd., #103
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
CEO
John O'Brien
Parent Company
Poolwerx USA LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$93,000 - $309,500
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$15,000 - $50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Poolwerx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Veteran Incentives
25%+ off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours