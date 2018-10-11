Precision Concrete Cutting
Uneven-sidewalk repairs
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
3191 N. Canyon Rd.
Provo, UT 84604
CEO
Aaron Ollivier
Initial Investment ⓘ
$150,000 - $176,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$72,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$130,000 - $130,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
$3.5K/yr.
Precision Concrete Cutting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
5 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
7 - 10
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Midwest, Northeast, South, Southeast, Southwest, Asia, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Western Europe