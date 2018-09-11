Precision Door Service
#226 Franchise 500| Garage-door repairs and installation

Precision Door Service
Garage-door repairs and installation
|

About
Founded

1997

Franchising Since

1999 (19 Years)

Corporate Address

2395 S. Washington Ave., #5
Titusville, FL 32780

CEO

Brian Tindall

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$70,855 - $306,955

Net-worth Requirement

$100,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$60,000 - $200,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$10,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

$500-$6K/wk.

Ad Royalty Fee

3%

Financing Options

Precision Door Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Additional Training:

Additional training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 4

Precision Door Service is ranked #226 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Based in Titusville, Florida, Precision Door Service was founded in 1997 and began franchising in 1999. Franchisees repair both residential and commercial garage doors, and also sell and install new garage doors, offering same-day service, evening and weekend appointments, and 24-hour emergency services.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $70,855 High - $306,955
Units
+3.6%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +13.0%+10 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 11th, 2018
