Precision Door Service
Garage-door repairs and installation
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
2395 S. Washington Ave., #5
Titusville, FL 32780
CEO
Brian Tindall
Initial Investment ⓘ
$70,855 - $306,955
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $200,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$10,000 - $100,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$500-$6K/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Precision Door Service offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
120 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours
Additional Training:
Additional training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4