Initial investment
$184K - $422K
Units as of 2022
201
About Premier Martial Arts

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs, Fitness , Recreation, Miscellaneous Recreation Businesses
Founded
2004
Leadership
Michael Browning, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
201 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook
Corporate Address
9202 S. Northshore Dr., #102
Knoxville, TN 37922

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Premier Martial Arts franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$183,650 - $421,800
Net Worth Requirement
$450,000
Cash Requirement
$225,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee and development fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
2 hours
Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
