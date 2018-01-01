Protingent Staffing
Temporary staffing for engineering & IT
About
16650 N.E. 79th St., #200
Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
16650 N.E. 79th St., #200
Redmond, WA 98052
CEO
Donn Harvey
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$89,100 - $131,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$90,000 - $130,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
40%
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $89,100 High - $131,950
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wyoming
