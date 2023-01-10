Quesadilla Gorilla

Quesadilla Gorilla

Quesadillas
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$417K - $772K
Units as of 2022
4 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Quesadilla Gorilla

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Mexican Restaurants, Mexican Food
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Dilla Enterprises LLC
Leadership
Miguel Reyes, CEO
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 151
Visalia, CA 93279
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Quesadilla Gorilla franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$417,328 - $772,098
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off first-unit franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
43 hours
Classroom Training
57 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
12-18
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
