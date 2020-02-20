Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls
Lobster rolls

Quincy's Original Lobster Rolls
Lobster rolls

About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

676 Swedesford Rd., #130
Wayne, PA 19087

CEO

Greg Levinson

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$73,500 - $315,500

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$120,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$25,000 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Grand Opening

Site Selection

On-The-Job Training:

10-20 hours

Classroom Training:

2-4 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $73,500 High - $315,500
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: February 20th, 2020
