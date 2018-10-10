Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
#424 Franchise 500| Real estate

Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
Real estate
|

About
Founded

1965

Franchising Since

1973 (45 Years)

Corporate Address

8324 E. Hartford Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85255

CEO

David Tedesco

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$23,500 - $171,000

Net-worth Requirement

$20,000 - $200,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$10,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$1,000 - $50,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

Varies

Ad Royalty Fee

Varies

Financing Options

Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

13.25 hours

Additional Training:

Ongoing training available via webinars, training center, annual conference

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC is ranked #424 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1965, Dale Rector, frustrated by the split-commission system traditionally used the real estate industry, opened a 100-percent commission office in Phoenix, Arizona, naming it Realty Executives. Under his model, sales associates received 100 percent of their commissions and shared equally in office expenses, including the salary of a full-time broker who coordinated the office. This way of doing business caught on, and in 1973, Realty Executives began franchising the concept.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $23,500 High - $171,000
Units
-3.6%-18 UNITS (1 Year) -5.1%-26 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Updated: October 10th, 2018
