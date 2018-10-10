Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC
Real estate
Founded
1965
Franchising Since
1973 (45 Years)
Corporate Address
8324 E. Hartford Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
CEO
David Tedesco
Initial Investment ⓘ
$23,500 - $171,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$20,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$1,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Varies
Realty Executives Intl. Svcs. LLC offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
13.25 hours
Additional Training:
Ongoing training available via webinars, training center, annual conference