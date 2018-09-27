Roy Rogers Restaurants
Roast beef sandwiches, chicken, burgers
Founded
1968
Franchising Since
1980 (38 Years)
Corporate Address
4991 New Design Rd., #109
Frederick, MD 21703
CEO
James Plamondon
Parent Company
Plamondon Companies
Initial Investment ⓘ
$767,250 - $1,580,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Roy Rogers Restaurants has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
160 hours
Classroom Training:
82 hours
Roy Rogers Restaurants is ranked #229 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia