RSVP Advertising
#328 Franchise 500| Advertising

RSVP Advertising
Advertising
|

About
Founded

1985

Franchising Since

1998 (22 Years)

Corporate Address

47585 Galleon Dr.
Plymouth, MI 48170

CEO

Michael Marcantonio

Parent Company

Alliance Franchise Brands LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$96,401 - $265,096

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$15,000 - $90,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $15,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

7%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

RSVP Advertising offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

As needed

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1

RSVP Advertising is ranked #328 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
RSVP designs, prints and mails color postcards advertising upscale local businesses, directing their mailings toward the wealthiest 20 percent of homeowners. The company was started in 1985 and began franchising in 1998. It is currently headquartered in Plymouth, Michigan.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $96,401 High - $265,096
Units
+4.7%+3 UNITS (1 Year) +8.1%+5 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

