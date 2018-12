In the late ’60s, David Sandler began developing a sales training program, eventually founding the Sandler Sales Institute in 1967. Throughout the ’60s and ’70s, Sandler created sales training programs for small and mid-sized companies, large corporations and non-sales professionals. In 1983, he implemented franchising.

Today, Sandler Sales Institute is made up of a network of more than 160 trainers and consultants who coach salespeople, managers and other professionals.