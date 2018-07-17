Sandler Training
Sales and sales-management training
Founded
1967
Franchising Since
1983 (35 Years)
Corporate Address
300 Red Brook Blvd., #400
Owings Mills, MD 21117
CEO
David Mattson
Initial Investment ⓘ
$91,525 - $108,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$88,150 - $105,750
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$73,000 - $73,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $1.2K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
to $400/mo.
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Classroom Training:
64 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2
Today, Sandler Sales Institute is made up of a network of more than 160 trainers and consultants who coach salespeople, managers and other professionals.