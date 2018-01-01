Sears Home & Business Franchises Inc.
Carpet, upholstery, air-duct & dryer-vent cleaning; garage solutions
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1999 (19 Years)
Corporate Address
8472 Cotter St.
Lewis Center, OH 43035
CEO
John Hassey
Initial Investment ⓘ
$11,025 - $191,550
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000 - $500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $350,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$3,375 - $94,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Sears Home & Business Franchises Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Sears Home & Business Franchises Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
As needed
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
At regional location
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10