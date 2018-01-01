Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
14801 Willard Rd., #800
Chantilly, VA 20151
CEO
Jeremy Farber
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,100 - $310,950
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $90,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
10%
Securis has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Additional training upon request
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Connecticut, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia