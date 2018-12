Bio

After over 20 years working in the restaurant industry, for companies such as McDonald's, Long John Silver's, Pizza Hut and Quiznos, Tom Ryan started his own restaurant in 2007: Smashburger. Named for the way its burgers are cooked (by smashing a ball of ground beef onto the grill), Smashburger offers customers a variety of bun and topping choices. Chicken and veggie burgers are also available, as well as hot dogs, salads, sides and shakes.