Company Overview

About Sola Salons

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Salon Suites, Hair Care, Salon & Spa Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Radiance Holdings
Leadership
Christina Russell, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
22
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
576 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest
Corporate Address
300 Union Blvd., #600
Lakewood, CO 80228
Corporate Address: Sola Salons

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Sola Salons franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$55,000
Initial Investment
$545,476 - $1,737,517
Net Worth Requirement
$1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$500,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Sola Salons has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
15 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Sola Salons landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Sola Salons ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #50 in 2022

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #42 in 2021

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #36 in 2021

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Award

Ranked #1 in Salon Suites in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2022

#1 in Salon Suites Category

