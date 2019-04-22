Sportball
Sports programs for ages 16 months to 12 years
Sportball
Sports programs for ages 16 months to 12 years

About
Founded

1995

Franchising Since

2007 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

39 Glen Cameron Rd., #8
Thornhill, ON L1T 1P1

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$50,200 - $68,250

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$38,000 - $38,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2 - 3

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $50,200 High - $68,250
Units
+8.3%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +36.8%+7 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
