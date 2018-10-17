Staybridge Suites
Suite hotels
Founded
1997
Franchising Since
1997 (21 Years)
Corporate Address
Three Ravinia Dr., #100
Atlanta, GA 30346
CEO
Keith Barr
Parent Company
IHG (InterContinental Hotels Group)
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$11,211,090 - $15,396,430
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Staybridge Suites has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
SEO
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
Varies
Classroom Training:
Varies