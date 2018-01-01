Strong College Students
Strong College Students
Residential/commercial moving services
About
1717 E. Busch Blvd., #200
Founded
2005
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
1717 E. Busch Blvd., #200
Tampa, FL 33612
CEO
Shawn Robinson
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$22,600 - $111,600
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$20,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,500 - $12,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Support Options
Classroom Training:
7 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $22,600 High - $111,600
Units
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
