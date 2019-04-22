Stumpy's Hatchet House
Hatchet-throwing venues
About
Founded

2015

Franchising Since

2017 (2 Years)

Corporate Address

22 Meridian Rd., #5
Eatontown, NJ 07724

Parent Company

Woody's Backyard Franchising

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$260,500 - $383,500

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

20 hours

Classroom Training:

20 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $260,500 High - $383,500
Units
+500.0%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +600.0%+6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
