Supercuts
Hair salons
Founded
1975
Franchising Since
1979 (39 Years)
Corporate Address
7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439
CEO
Hugh Sawyer
Parent Company
Regis
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$144,370 - $297,020
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Supercuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
33 hours
Additional Training:
At training center
Number of Employees Required to Run:
6 - 8
Supercuts is ranked #14 in the Franchise 500!
In 1996, Supercuts was acquired by Regis Corp., which also franchises City Looks, Cost Cutters Family Hair Care and Pro-Cuts in the U.S., and Magicuts and First Choice Haircutters in Canada.