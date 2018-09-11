Supercuts
#14 Franchise 500| Hair salons

Supercuts
Hair salons
|

About
Founded

1975

Franchising Since

1979 (39 Years)

Corporate Address

7201 Metro Blvd.
Minneapolis, MN 55439

CEO

Hugh Sawyer

Parent Company

Regis

Ticker Symbol

rgs

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$144,370 - $297,020

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Supercuts has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

$2,500 rebate on first-store franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

4 hours

Classroom Training:

33 hours

Additional Training:

At training center

Number of Employees Required to Run:

6 - 8

Supercuts is ranked #14 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In 1975, Frank Emmett and Geoffrey Rappaport opened the first Supercuts in Albany, California, as an alternative to both high-fashion salons and neighborhood barbershops. They developed a hair-cutting technique that took only 20 minutes so that they could offer quick and inexpensive haircuts without appointments. They also allowed their customers to pick and choose which particular services they wanted, in order to tailor their experience to their desires and budgets. With this standardized business model in place, the men began franchising in 1979, and their stores soon spread throughout the U.S.

In 1996, Supercuts was acquired by Regis Corp., which also franchises City Looks, Cost Cutters Family Hair Care and Pro-Cuts in the U.S., and Magicuts and First Choice Haircutters in Canada.

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $144,370 High - $297,020
Units
-4.3%-119 UNITS (1 Year) +9.8%+238 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada, Western Europe
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 11th, 2018
