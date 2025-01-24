This Franchise Lets You Tap Into the $1.7 Trillion Insurance Industry — And Doesn't Require Any Specialized Experience Estrella Insurance has built a strong reputation for offering a wide range of insurance products, from auto and home to business and health insurance.

By Carl Stoffers Edited by Jessica Thomas

Key Takeaways

  • Estrella bridges the gap between major insurance carriers and local customers, offering a wide range of policies tailored to individual needs.
  • With the U.S. insurance market valued at over $1.7 trillion, the brand operates in a stable, lucrative, and essential industry.
  • Backed by extensive training and support, franchisees don’t need prior insurance experience to succeed with this proven business system.

Navigating the insurance world can be complicated, but Estrella Insurance has turned it into an accessible and stress-free experience. Ranked #172 on Entrepreneur's 2025 Franchise 500 and the leader in the financial services category, Estrella specializes in providing affordable insurance solutions with a personal touch.

  • Overall Franchise 500 rank: 172
  • Number of units: 212
  • Change in units: +21.1% over 3 years
  • Initial investment: $12,000-$84,000

Explore Franchise Ownership with Estrella Insurance

Founded in 1980, Estrella Insurance has built a reputation for offering a wide range of insurance products, from auto and home to business and health insurance. With more than 200 locations across the U.S., Estrella serves as a trusted resource for individuals and families seeking comprehensive coverage at competitive prices.

The insurance industry is valued at over $1.7 trillion, making it a lucrative market for franchises like Estrella Insurance. The brand's focus on customer relationships and local expertise helps franchisees build lasting community connections. By acting as intermediaries between customers and major insurance carriers, Estrella agents simplify the process of finding and securing the right policies.

For franchisees, Estrella Insurance offers a turnkey business model with comprehensive training, ongoing support and marketing tools — meaning there is no insurance industry experience necessary. Entrepreneurs don't need prior experience in insurance — Estrella's proven system equips franchise owners with the knowledge and resources needed to succeed.

With its strong growth trajectory and commitment to community-oriented service, Estrella Insurance offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs looking to invest in a stable and essential industry. Whether you're new to franchising or a seasoned entrepreneur, Estrella's blend of affordability, accessibility and support makes it a standout choice in financial services.

Carl Stoffers

Entrepreneur Staff

Senior Business Editor

