Founded
1982
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1000 Clint Moore Rd., #110
Boca Raton, FL 33487
CEO
Charles Bonfiglio
Parent Company
Tint World LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$149,400 - $249,400
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$60,000 - $70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Tint World has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
80 hours
Additional Training:
At grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4