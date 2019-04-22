Titan Medical Center
Medical rejuvenation therapy and weight-loss centers
Titan Medical Center
Medical rejuvenation therapy and weight-loss centers

About
Founded

2012

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

2701 N. Rocky Point Dr., #100
Tampa, FL 33607

CEO

John Tsikouris

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$160,150 - $229,400

Net-worth Requirement

$160,150 - $229,400

Liquid Cash Requirement

$160,150 - $229,400

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$59,900 - $59,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 1.5%

Financing Options

Titan Medical Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Grand Opening

Online Support

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Social media

On-The-Job Training:

14 hours

Classroom Training:

12 hours

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $160,150 High - $229,400
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

