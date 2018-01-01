Tom and Chee Worldwide LLC
Grilled cheese sandwiches, tomato soup
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
125 E. Court St., #400
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Initial Investment ⓘ
$402,200 - $835,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$850,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Tom and Chee Worldwide LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
On-The-Job Training:
16 days
Classroom Training:
21 days
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
30