2009
2012 (8 Years)
650 Lunken Park Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45226
Samir Daoud, Franchise Director
GSR Brands
$302,700 - $456,000
$300,000
$125,000
$15,000 - $30,000
5%
1.5%
Tom & Chee offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable
Tom & Chee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
82 hours
62 hours
30