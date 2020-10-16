Tom & Chee
Grilled cheese sandwiches, soups

Tom & Chee
Grilled cheese sandwiches, soups

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2012 (8 Years)

Corporate Address

650 Lunken Park Dr.
Cincinnati, OH 45226

Leadership

Samir Daoud, Franchise Director

Parent Company

GSR Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$302,700 - $456,000

Net-worth Requirement

$300,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$125,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$15,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

1.5%

Financing Options

Tom & Chee offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, accounts receivable

Tom & Chee has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

82 hours

Classroom Training:

62 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

30

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $302,700 High - $456,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Wisconsin
franchise advisors promo

Related Franchises

See More

Jersey Mike's Subs

See More

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

See More

Arby's

Request Free Info

Firehouse Subs

See More

McAlister's Deli

See More

Subway

See More

Charleys Philly Steaks

See More

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Franchise Articles

If You're in Franchising and Need a New Bank, Ask These Questions

If You're in Franchising and Need a New Bank, Ask These Questions

Now more than ever, franchisors and franchisees alike need to work with a bank they can trust. Here's how to get the most of your financial partner.
Frances Dodds | 4 min read
How to Find the Right Franchisees, According to D1 Training's COO

How to Find the Right Franchisees, According to D1 Training's COO

Dan Murphy is an Army vet and a former NCAA athlete who knows the power of community. Now, as COO of the gym franchise D1 Training, his business is only as strong as its weakest link.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
She Sold Her Co-Working Business and Joined a Giant Competitor. Here's Why.

She Sold Her Co-Working Business and Joined a Giant Competitor. Here's Why.

Shelley Bade has had a complex journey with the co-working franchise Office Evolution. It began as a competitor, then turned into a support system when she needed it the most.
Frances Dodds | 4 min read
The Halal Guys Once Drew Huge Crowds. Now It's Pivoting for a Socially Distant World.

The Halal Guys Once Drew Huge Crowds. Now It's Pivoting for a Socially Distant World.

COVID-19 has forced the restaurant industry to rethink everything. No brand has seen a more dramatic shift than The Halal Guys, a food cart turned franchise where long lines and busy stores were part of the appeal. So how do you transform a hot spot into a safe, reliable meal?
Clint Carter | 16 min read
Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy After Closing Dozens of Locations in 2020

Ruby Tuesday Files for Bankruptcy After Closing Dozens of Locations in 2020

Several restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy in the wake of the pandemic including other casual dining chains like Sizzler and California Pizza Kitchen.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 16th, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing