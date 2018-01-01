Toppers Pizza
Pizza, breadsticks, wings
Founded
1991
Franchising Since
2000 (18 Years)
Corporate Address
333 W. Center St.
Whitewater, WI 53190
CEO
Scott Gittrich
Initial Investment ⓘ
$292,146 - $530,652
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$750,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $500,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Toppers Pizza has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
188 hours
Classroom Training:
18 hours
Toppers' menu features specialty pizzas with toppings such as French-fried onions, oven-roasted tomatoes, mac 'n cheese and tater tots, along with the company's signature cheesy breadsticks called Topperstix.
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Wisconsin