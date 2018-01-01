In 1872, Georges Nagelmackers began his company, Wagons-Lits, to install sleeping compartments in European trains. A few years later, he created the Orient Express. In 1888, Ward G. Foster founded Ask Mr. Foster, a travel agency based in St. Augustine, Florida.

Each company expanded--Wagonlit throughout Europe and Africa, Ask Mr. Foster across the United States and Europe. Carlson Companies Inc. purchased Ask Mr. Foster in 1979; the company changed its name to Carlson Travel Network in 1990. Carlson Travel Network and Wagonlit Travel merged in 1997, forming Carlson Wagonlit Travel. Then in 2008, that company joined with Travel Leaders and Tzell Travel Group to form what is known today as the Travel Leaders franchise.