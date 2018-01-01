Travel Leaders
Travel agencies
Founded
1888
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
3033 Campus Dr., #W320
Plymouth, MN 55441
CEO
Ninan Chacko
Parent Company
Travel Leaders Group
Initial Investment ⓘ
$2,270 - $16,910
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$1,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
to $1K/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$109-$274/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
varies
Classroom Training:
3 days
Additional Training:
Workshops, 1-2 days each; online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10
Each company expanded--Wagonlit throughout Europe and Africa, Ask Mr. Foster across the United States and Europe. Carlson Companies Inc. purchased Ask Mr. Foster in 1979; the company changed its name to Carlson Travel Network in 1990. Carlson Travel Network and Wagonlit Travel merged in 1997, forming Carlson Wagonlit Travel. Then in 2008, that company joined with Travel Leaders and Tzell Travel Group to form what is known today as the Travel Leaders franchise.