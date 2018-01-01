Travel Leaders
Travel Leaders
Founded

1888

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

3033 Campus Dr., #W320
Plymouth, MN 55441

CEO

Ninan Chacko

Parent Company

Travel Leaders Group

Initial Investment

$2,270 - $16,910

Initial Franchise Fee

$1,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

to $1K/mo.

Ad Royalty Fee

$109-$274/mo.

Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

On-The-Job Training:

varies

Classroom Training:

3 days

Additional Training:

Workshops, 1-2 days each; online training

Number of Employees Required to Run:

10

In 1872, Georges Nagelmackers began his company, Wagons-Lits, to install sleeping compartments in European trains. A few years later, he created the Orient Express. In 1888, Ward G. Foster founded Ask Mr. Foster, a travel agency based in St. Augustine, Florida.

Each company expanded--Wagonlit throughout Europe and Africa, Ask Mr. Foster across the United States and Europe. Carlson Companies Inc. purchased Ask Mr. Foster in 1979; the company changed its name to Carlson Travel Network in 1990. Carlson Travel Network and Wagonlit Travel merged in 1997, forming Carlson Wagonlit Travel. Then in 2008, that company joined with Travel Leaders and Tzell Travel Group to form what is known today as the Travel Leaders franchise.

Initial Investment: Low - $2,270 High - $16,910
Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Updated: June 29th, 2017
