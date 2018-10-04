Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.
Subs
Founded
1968
Franchising Since
1978 (40 Years)
Corporate Address
30551 Edison Dr., #A
Roseville, MI 48066
CEO
Robert Paganes
Parent Company
Tubby's Sub Shops Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$112,900 - $293,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$75,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$17,500 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
4%
Tubby's Sub Shop Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
92 hours
Classroom Training:
28 hours
Additional Training:
Company store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4
Tubby's Sub Shop Inc. is ranked #477 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida, Michigan, Ohio