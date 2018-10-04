Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.
#477 Franchise 500| Subs

Tubby's Sub Shop Inc.
Subs
|

About
Founded

1968

Franchising Since

1978 (40 Years)

Corporate Address

30551 Edison Dr., #A
Roseville, MI 48066

CEO

Robert Paganes

Parent Company

Tubby's Sub Shops Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$112,900 - $293,500

Net-worth Requirement

$75,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$75,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$17,500 - $20,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

4-6%

Ad Royalty Fee

4%

Financing Options

Tubby's Sub Shop Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, payroll

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Grand Opening

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

92 hours

Classroom Training:

28 hours

Additional Training:

Company store

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

3 - 4

Tubby's Sub Shop Inc. is ranked #477 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Founder Richard Paganes opened the first Tubby’s Sub Shop in 1968 in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. The company began franchising in 1978 and has locations in the Midwest and southeastern United States. Tubby’s, which began as a family-owned and -operated business, is now public and is based in Clinton Township, Michigan.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $112,900 High - $293,500
Units
+3.5%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +3.5%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Florida, Michigan, Ohio
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

See More

Jersey Mike's Subs

Request Free Info

Firehouse Subs

See More

Subway

See More

Arby's

See More

McAlister's Deli

See More

HoneyBaked Ham

See More

Charleys Philly Steaks

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 4th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.