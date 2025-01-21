Turn Your Love of Travel into a Successful Business with Cruise Planners Cruise Planners has over 30 years of travel franchise experience and the nation's largest home-based travel agency franchise network.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a Cruise Planners Franchise:

  1. Low-cost initial investment with flexible, home-based business opportunities.
  2. Extensive training and ongoing support, including marketing and proprietary technology.
  3. Ranked as a top franchise, particularly for veterans, with a strong brand reputation.

Cruise Planners is a leading home-based travel agency franchise that specializes in vacation planning and crafting detailed itineraries for travelers. Celebrated for its low-cost investment and comprehensive support system, it has been a dominant player in the travel industry since its inception by Michelle Fee in 1994.

Key Facts:

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $1,945
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $695 - $10,995
  • Veteran Incentives: $4,000 off $10,995 franchise fee.
Learn more about Cruise Planners
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

