Turn Your Love of Travel into a Successful Business with Cruise Planners Cruise Planners has over 30 years of travel franchise experience and the nation's largest home-based travel agency franchise network.
3 Benefits of Owning a Cruise Planners Franchise:
- Low-cost initial investment with flexible, home-based business opportunities.
- Extensive training and ongoing support, including marketing and proprietary technology.
- Ranked as a top franchise, particularly for veterans, with a strong brand reputation.
Cruise Planners is a leading home-based travel agency franchise that specializes in vacation planning and crafting detailed itineraries for travelers. Celebrated for its low-cost investment and comprehensive support system, it has been a dominant player in the travel industry since its inception by Michelle Fee in 1994.
Key Facts:
- Minimum Initial Investment: $1,945
- Initial Franchise Fee: $695 - $10,995
- Veteran Incentives: $4,000 off $10,995 franchise fee.