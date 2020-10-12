Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar
Poke bowls, boba teas, desserts

About
Founded

2019

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

280 Sun Valley Mall, #FC108
Concord, CA 94520

Leadership

Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$75,000 - $334,400

Net-worth Requirement

$30,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$30,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$29,900 - $29,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5.5%

Financing Options

Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

5-15% off franchise fee, depending on years of service

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

46 hours

Classroom Training:

22 hours

Additional Training:

As requested

Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 8

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $75,000 High - $334,400
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 12th, 2020
