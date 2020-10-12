2019
2019 (1 Years)
280 Sun Valley Mall, #FC108
Concord, CA 94520
Fen Reyes, Founder & CEO
$75,000 - $334,400
$30,000
$30,000
$29,900 - $29,900
5.5%
Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
5-15% off franchise fee, depending on years of service
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
46 hours
22 hours
As requested
1 - 8